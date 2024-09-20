Illinois State Museum's Growing Up X exhibit wins award of excellence





ILLINOIS, September 20 - The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 79th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.





The Illinois State Museum's "Growing Up X" was the first museum exhibition in the country to focus on the youth of Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980. The popular exhibition explored the toys, technology and cultural touchstones of the era, highlighting fashion, computers, telephone usage, toys, music, entertainment, identity, the experience of latchkey kids, the Gen X "slacker" label, the Cold War, the AIDS crisis, and the War on Drugs.





The exhibition used interpretive text, contemporary photos, vintage objects and interactive elements to tell the story of growing up Gen X. A special section of the exhibition, created in collaboration with the alumni association of Lindblom Technical High School in Chicago, explored the Gen X experience through the lens of the school.





Winners of the AASLH national awards represent the best in the field and provide leadership for the future of state and local history. The AASLH Leadership in History Awards awards not only honor significant achievement in the field of state and local history, but also bring public recognition of the opportunities for small and large organizations, institutions, and programs to make contributions in this arena.





About the Illinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.