Visit Bishop Hill for Jordbruksdagarna Sept. 28-29

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 20 - Bishop Hill will host Jordbruksdagarna, the 19th century harvest festival, Sept. 28-29, and visitors are invited to enjoy activities, demonstrations, entertainment, vendors, food, and more throughout the village, including at Bishop Hill state historic sites.





Jordbruksdagarna - pronounced "yord-brooks-DAH-ga-na" - is Swedish for "earth work days."





The event occurs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Activities will take place in the village park, including crafts and demonstrations, vendors, music, dancers, and a petting zoo.





Food and refreshments will be available at the Colony School. Children's activities will be offered behind the Bjorklund Hotel from noon to 4 p.m. each day. Visitors can explore antique tractors and implements at the Henry County Historical Museum, and the Bishop Hill Agricultural Association will host events throughout the day.





Trams will be available to transport people around town to experience many of the activities, museums, and stores that Bishop Hill has to offer.





Go online for a full list of activities. The festival is organized by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association and supported by the Bishop Hill State Historic Site, Bishop Hill Agricultural Association, VASA National Archives, and numerous other organizations and volunteers.



