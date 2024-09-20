GEORGIA, September 20 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the fifth round of grant awards for the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative, totaling more than $4.8 million in infrastructure development and supporting 129 housing units in Brunswick and Chatham counties. In addition to meeting the grant and OneGeorgia Authority requirements, award recipients demonstrated strong collaboration between the communities and real estate developers.

"We have made supporting communities in developing the infrastructure they need to meet the demands of historic economic growth a top priority," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Today's announcement underscores that commitment, and I want to congratulate these two communities on their success. We look forward to these projects supporting the hardworking Georgians who deserve to be able to live in the same areas where they work."

First announced in the governor’s 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative is a catalyst for the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to start the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget, a further $50 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, and an additional $6 million for Fiscal Year 2025.

“The demand for workforce housing is growing throughout Georgia. The OneGeorgia Authority is pleased to support local communities pursuing deliberate workforce housing strategies," said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn.

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate a commitment to increasing access to affordable housing for workers. Use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be expended within the timeframe specified in the grant or loan award documentation, which is generally two years from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick will receive an infrastructure grant of $2,500,000 to construct water, sewer, road, and drainage improvements for the Reynolds Street Cottages development. These improvements will enable the construction of 46 new homes across development phases one and two. Both phases will be helmed by WH Gross Developers. The total project cost is $3,885,000, with City of Brunswick and Forward Brunswick contributing a combined total $1,385,000.

Chatham County

Chatham County will be awarded $2,362,492 for necessary water, sewer, road, and drainage infrastructure improvements to help start an 18-acre development containing 83 new housing units. Chatham County will partner with Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity for construction, and the development will include single-family detached homes and multi-family housing units. The City of Port Wentworth and Chatham County are contributing to the total project cost of $3,762,492.