Anura and OPTIZMO Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Digital Marketing Security and Compliance

Anura and OPTIZMO form strategic partnership

Anura, a leader in digital ad fraud detection, and OPTIZMO, an expert in email and SMS compliance and suppression list management, become strategic partners.

Our companies are so well aligned in helping our clients achieve long-term success in their marketing programs, by ensuring those programs are compliant and free from fraud.” — Khris Thayer

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura .io, a leader in digital advertising fraud detection, and OPTIZMO, an expert in email and SMS compliance and suppression list management , are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration combines their distinct yet complementary services to create a powerful solution for digital marketers, addressing the critical issues of compliance and fraud.With Anura’s advanced digital ad fraud detection technology and OPTIZMO’s expertise in suppression list management, and compliance for email and SMS campaigns, this partnership empowers clients to secure their marketing investments while ensuring adherence to essential legal requirements. By joining forces, Anura and OPTIZMO provide a comprehensive strategy that not only enhances marketing effectiveness but also elevates industry standards for security and compliance.“This partnership is a natural fit, as our companies are so well aligned in helping our clients achieve long-term success in their marketing programs, by ensuring those programs are compliant and free from fraud,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO.Key Benefits of the Anura and OPTIZMO Partnership:· Comprehensive Fraud Detection and Email Compliance: Clients benefit from an integrated solution that safeguards marketing budgets from fraud while ensuring that all email and SMS interactions comply with legal standards.· Enhanced Marketing Efficiency and Effectiveness: The partnership enables clients to focus their marketing efforts on genuine engagements, optimizing campaign performance and maximizing ROI.· Commitment to Innovation and Customer-Centric Solutions: Together, Anura and OPTIZMO are dedicated to providing innovative, effective solutions that meet the changing needs of digital marketers.By leveraging the combined strengths of Anura and OPTIZMO, digital marketers gain a dual layer of protection and optimization for their digital marketing efforts. Anura ensures that marketing budgets are spent on authentic interactions, while OPTIZMO empowers compliance across all email and SMS marketing partners. This collaboration not only protects against fraudulent activities but also enhances overall marketing efficiency, allowing clients to pursue their goals with confidence.About Anura: Anura.io specializes in digital advertising fraud detection, offering an advanced solution that protects marketing investments from fraudulent activities and ensures genuine, valuable interactions.About OPTIZMO: OPTIZMO is a leader in email suppression list management and compliance solutions, dedicated to helping brands and their partners adhere to essential regulatory standards in email and SMS marketing.

What is Anura?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.