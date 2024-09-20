Iowa Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Non-Citizen for Illegal Voting in Marshall County

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that her office will lead the prosecution against a non-U.S. citizen, legally residing in the United States, who was arrested Wednesday in Marshall County for alleged voter fraud.

Jorge Oscar Sanchez-Vasquez, a 42-year-old man from Marshalltown, was arrested for two counts of election misconduct. He was charged for registering to vote and illegally voting on the same day, July 16, 2024, in a special election for the Marshalltown City Council. The Iowa Attorney General’s office has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case. The district court date is set for October 2 in Marshall County.

