Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,571 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Non-Citizen for Illegal Voting in Marshall County

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that her office will lead the prosecution against a non-U.S. citizen, legally residing in the United States, who was arrested Wednesday in Marshall County for alleged voter fraud.

Jorge Oscar Sanchez-Vasquez, a 42-year-old man from Marshalltown, was arrested for two counts of election misconduct. He was charged for registering to vote and illegally voting on the same day, July 16, 2024, in a special election for the Marshalltown City Council. The Iowa Attorney General’s office has exclusive jurisdiction to prosecute election crimes.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case. The district court date is set for October 2 in Marshall County.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Iowa Attorney General’s Office to Prosecute Non-Citizen for Illegal Voting in Marshall County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more