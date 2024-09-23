Bookminders Expands into Indianapolis, Bringing Excellence and Trust to Outsourced Accounting in the Midwest

The company extends its high-caliber, cost-effective accounting services to nonprofits, government entities, and businesses throughout Indiana and beyond.

As we continue our rapid growth, this expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering flexible, high-quality outsourced accounting services to more nonprofits and businesses than ever before.” — Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookminders, a leader in outsourced accounting solutions , announces its expansion into the Midwest with the opening of Bookminders Indianapolis. As the company celebrates 33 years, it will now offer its trusted, cost-effective bookkeeping services to nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and small and medium-sized businesses throughout the region.Clients in the Indianapolis area will benefit from Bookminders' proprietary accounting platform, which ensures reliable, timely, and cost-effective bookkeeping. Nonprofits will gain access to specialized expertise with services such as advanced grant management, functional expense tracking, and comprehensive board reporting tailored to meet their complex needs.The Indianapolis expansion is being overseen by CEO Jessica Minkus and Vice President of Business Development Pam Falkner Hartigan. Their leadership , combined with Bookminders’ well-trained team, ensures that clients will receive efficient, top-tier services from experienced accountants.“As we continue our rapid growth, this expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering flexible, high-quality outsourced accounting services to more nonprofits and businesses than ever before,” said CEO Jessica Minkus. “We’re excited to bring our high-caliber, trusted outsourced accounting services to the region.”Supporting this expansion are Bookminders’ locally based staff, including Amanda Hines, a seasoned Project Manager residing in Zionsville. With 20 years of accounting experience, including 9 years with Bookminders, Amanda will manage the onboarding of new clients in the region, providing her valuable expertise.Since its founding in 1991, Bookminders has pioneered remote work for accountants like Amanda, long before these opportunities became mainstream. This employee-centric model allows accountants to enjoy flexible, part-time remote roles without compromising professional growth. The company was recently named the #1 Top Workplace in its founding city, a testament to its commitment to work-life balance.As in its other markets, Bookminders is excited to build strong relationships in the Indianapolis area. By forming partnerships with local organizations and accounting firms, the company provides unparalleled support and expertise. With the majority of new clients coming through referrals, Bookminders is a trusted partner to public accounting firms . Its Year-End Packages streamline processes for auditors and CPAs, while its policy of offering no competing tax, audit, or consulting services ensures seamless collaboration—further distinguishing Bookminders as a vital ally in the accounting industry.“Bookminders has built a strong reputation in every market we’ve entered by being driven by excellence and distinguished by trust,” added Pam Falkner Hartigan, Vice President of Business Development . “We look forward to cultivating new relationships and becoming a trusted resource for the Indianapolis community.”

Bookminders: The Premier Outsourced Accounting Provider

