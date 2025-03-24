Bookminders Receives Best Workplace Award; CEO Jessica Minkus Named CEO of the Year at Female Voice Awards

Premier outsourced accounting firm doubly honored for leadership and impact in the industry.

Our success as an organization is rooted in our commitment to flexibility, collaboration, and excellence, and I am honored to lead such a dedicated and talented team.” — Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookminders and its CEO, Jessica Minkus , have been recognized with two major honors at this year’s WomELLE Female Voice Awards, a prestigious program celebrating women and organizations that champion empowerment, innovation, and leadership.At the Female Voice Awards Gala, held on March 22, 2025, at The Linq Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, NV, Bookminders was named Best Workplace, a distinction that underscores its commitment to fostering a supportive, flexible, and high-performing work environment . Adding to the night’s achievements, Jessica Minkus was awarded CEO of the Year, an accolade recognizing exceptional female executives who exemplify visionary leadership, resilience, and a transformative impact on their organizations. Hannah Wise, Mrs. America 2024, and Gina Merren, Mrs. Nevada 2024, assisted in presenting the awards during the evening’s celebration.“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible culture we’ve built at Bookminders,” said Jessica Minkus, CEO. “We are dedicated to providing a workplace where employees feel supported and valued. Our success as an organization is rooted in our commitment to flexibility, collaboration, and excellence, and I am honored to lead such a dedicated and talented team.”Since its founding, Bookminders has set a new standard in the accounting industry for remote-first excellence, redefining what it means to build a workplace where professionals thrive both personally and professionally. By combining best-in-class accounting services with a culture that prioritizes employee well-being, Bookminders has built a model that not only elevates its workforce but also delivers the highest quality service to the nonprofits, complex businesses, and government entities it serves.The Female Voice Awards celebrate individuals and companies making meaningful strides in workplace excellence and industry innovation. As honorees, Bookminders and Minkus remain committed to setting new standards, fostering professional growth, and empowering the next generation of leaders.

