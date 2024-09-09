Bookminders Earns Top Spot and Leadership Award in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's 2024 Top Workplaces

Bookminders earns top spot in the small company category at PPG's 2024 Top Workplaces Awards. CEO Jessica Minkus wins Top Leader for the 2nd time in three years

This recognition is a celebration of the trust we’ve built, the relationships we’ve nurtured, and the impact we’ve made not only for employees but also with our clients and partners.” — Jessica Minkus, Bookminders CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bookminders has achieved an extraordinary milestone, securing first place in the small company category of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s 2024 Top Workplaces awards. This landmark achievement underscores the company’s foundational commitment to creating an outstanding workplace. In addition to the company’s top placement, CEO Jessica Minkus has been awarded the prestigious Leadership Award for the second time in three years, further solidifying her reputation as a leading force in Pittsburgh’s business community.The Top Workplaces awards are especially significant as they are based entirely on employee ranking and feedback, gathered through a third-party surveyconducted by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential and anonymous survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, including respect, support, empowerment, and growth—all of which are essential for organizational success.For the last three years, Bookminders’ outstanding performance has earned it top placement in every culture driver measured. This consistent excellence highlights the deep appreciation and trust employees have in the company’s leadership, direction, work-life balance, and managerial support.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”Reacting to this year’s top placement and her Leadership Award, Jessica Minkus, CEO of Bookminders, remarked, “This recognition is a celebration of the trust we’ve built, the relationships we’ve nurtured, and the impact we’ve made—not only for employees, but also with our clients and partners. Thank you to my all-female leadership team. You set the bar high, showing that a workplace can provide purpose, connection, and fulfillment .”Minkus extended her appreciation to Bookminders’ external team, saying, “Thank you to our hundreds of local nonprofits, small business clients, and partners. Your impact ripples through every corner of our communities. It is an honor to stand with you. We remain dedicated to being driven by excellence and distinguished by trust. These are not just our goals, but the way we have and will continue to do business every day.”ABOUT BOOKMINDERSBookminders has provided timely, accurate and cost-effective bookkeeping for a variety of nonprofits and small businesses for over 30 years. It’s unique, employee-centric approach affords work-life balance to a staff of degreed accountants while providing clients access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford. The company has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Eastern Maryland, and Central Texas, serving clients throughout the United States.Drawing on a wealth of experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable in a wide variety of industries. For Nonprofit clients, Bookminders leverages special tracking features to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting. For-Profit clients are supported through a variety of services including time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. All clients are provided a Year-End Package designed to streamline work for auditors and tax accountants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.