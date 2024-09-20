WYDOT will be paving US 89/191 Broadway starting Monday

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction will be paving sections of US 26/89 through the Town of Jackson beginning this Monday, Sept. 23. Crews will be returning to pave the sections they milled at night a few weeks ago. The work will take place on the asphalt sections of the highway from High School Road to the 5-way intersection with Flat Creek Drive and Pearl Ave near Wendy’s, as well as a small section on Wyoming State Highway 22 near the Y intersection of US 26/89 and WYO 22. Paving operations will take place during daytime hours and work should last roughly 2 weeks. Drivers will be able to access businesses through the work zone while construction is underway.

While the work is underway, WYDOT and the contractor will make every effort to maintain two-way traffic and access to businesses within the 5-lane sections to help reduce delays and congestion.

The work has been scheduled at this time to avoid peak summer traffic while still meeting WYDOT’s specifications for paving temperatures. The work is scheduled to conclude on Oct. 11.

Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays.

Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html for traffic alerts and construction activities.