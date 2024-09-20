Federal Reserve Board announces it will host the 2nd Thomas Laubach Research Conference on May 15-16, 2025

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that it will host the 2nd Thomas Laubach Research Conference on May 15-16, 2025. The conference will highlight research focusing on monetary policy and the economy. As such, it is expected to provide timely academic perspectives for the monetary policy framework review that the Federal Reserve has committed to conduct every five years. The first review was completed in 2020. Details about the next monetary policy framework review will be announced in the coming months.

The conference will be broadcast live at federalreserve.gov. Additional details on the agenda will be available closer to the conference.

For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.