Celebrating Saskatchewan's Olympic and Paralympic Athletes, Coaches, Mission and Support Staff

Athletes, coaches and mission staff who proudly represented Saskatchewan at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, were recognized by the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask Sport and Canadian Sport Centre Saskatchewan, at the Legislative Building today.

"Both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris were a success for our Saskatchewan contingent," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Congratulations to all our athletes, coaches, mission and support staff for their contributions. As exemplary role models and ambassadors for this province, your hard work and commitment to sport and sportsmanship is deeply appreciated."

A total of 38 athletes, coaches, mission and support staff with Saskatchewan ties represented the province in Paris.

"On behalf of Sask Sport's Board of Directors and the amateur sport community, I extend our congratulations to the athletes, coaches, mission and support staff who competed in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Sask Sport Chair Luke Flegel said. "Your dedication and your achievements, both on and off the field of play, have made us Sask Proud."

Saskatchewan's Olympic contingent featured three mission and support staff, six coaches and 15 athletes with ties to the province.

The Paralympic contingent featured 10 athletes, competing in seven different sports and four coaches, as well as one mission staff member who pulled back-to-back duty for both games.

Saskatchewan athletes earned five medals between the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams - a silver and a bronze were won by Olympians Carissa Norsten and Rylan Wiens, respectively, while Paralympians Julie Kozun, Shelby Newkirk and Keely Shaw each won bronze.

In the last 50 years, more than 200 Olympic and Paralympic athletes with ties to Saskatchewan, including those who attended the 2024 Paris Games, have received funding from Sask Lotteries to support them on the journey to achieve their goals.

Since 1974, through an agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan, lottery sales in the province have been used to provide more than $1.4 billion to support more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in Saskatchewan.

