Thrilling New Cozy Mystery Novel 'Five Pounds of Pressure' by Award-Winning Author Kay A. Oliver Launches Today

Five Pounds of Pressure Fiction Book Five Pounds of Pressure by Kay A. Oliver Kay A. Oliver, Award-winning Author

A High-Stakes Thriller Where Danger is Everywhere, and Every Move Counts, "Five Pounds of Pressure," By Kay A. Oliver

It is a page-turner. I love this story. It is a wild ride with a lot of twists.” — A. Ethans

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for a heart-pounding ride as Kay A. Oliver, award-winning author of suspenseful mystery novels, releases her highly anticipated book, "Five Pounds of Pressure," today! This gripping thriller marks the second installment in "The Shaws Investigations" series, following the success of her previous works in the detective fiction genre.Oliver, celebrated for her bestselling mystery novels and strong female protagonists, brings readers an electrifying story packed with tension, unexpected twists, and relentless action. "Five Pounds of Pressure" delivers the perfect blend of suspense, drama, and high-stakes investigations that fans of cozy crime fiction and detective thrillers crave.About the BookIn "Five Pounds of Pressure", private investigators Keri Shaw, and her husband Jade Shaw, return to the scene, faced with their toughest case yet. When a body is found in a wall of a house being demolish, the Shaws are called in. Keri’s fearless and sometimes impulsive nature puts her in grave danger as she fights to uncover the truth. With time running out, and danger lurking around every corner, this gripping tale pulls readers into a world where survival is not guaranteed.Readers will feel the mounting pressure as secrets unravel and loyalties are tested. "Five Pounds of Pressure" is perfect for fans of fast-paced, character-driven mysteries with strong themes of justice, survival, and resilience. "It is a page-turner. I love this story. It is a wild ride with a lot of twists." says A. Ethans.Kay A. Oliver: A Force in Cozy Mystery StoryWith over 20 literary awards to her name and decades of experience writing, producing, and directing for film and television, Oliver’s expertise shines through every chapter. Known for crafting compelling narratives with complex characters, Oliver’s novels, including "Disturbed Tombs", "Disturbing Remains," and "Love's Calculated Risk." Oliver has captivated mystery and thriller enthusiasts worldwide.“I wanted to create a mystery that grips readers from page one and keeps them guessing until the very end,” says Oliver. “Five Pounds of Pressure* does just that, with every twist and turn raising the stakes for our heroes."Kay A. Oliver has been recognized as a Distinguished Woman of the Year 2023 and is featured in Marquis’ Who’s Who in America 2024. She has been lauded in The Wall Street Journal and featured in NY Times Square, twice, further cementing her status as a rising star in cozy mystery novels and thriller fiction.Why "Five Pounds of Pressure" Should Be Your Next Read:- Fast-paced and suspenseful storytelling: Oliver knows how to craft a story that keeps readers on edge.- Strong female lead. Keri Shaw is the embodiment of resilience, courage, and intelligence, offering readers a protagonist they can root for.- Unpredictable twists: In true mystery novel fashion, *Five Pounds of Pressure* delivers jaw-dropping surprises that will keep readers up all night.Perfect for Fans of:- Best-selling cozy mystery novels- Crime thrillers- Detective fiction- Suspenseful dramas"Five Pounds of Pressure* is now available at all major online retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and bookstores. Here is the link to find out more about the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DG7DC2RH About The Author Kay A. OliverWith over 30 years in the entertainment industry, including producing and directing for Emmy and Oscar-winning productions, Kay A. Oliver is an experienced storyteller with a passion for strong, resilient characters. She holds degrees in Radio/TV/Film and an MBA in Business, and her novels have been praised for their vivid storytelling and empowering themes. Oliver continues to gain recognition with features in Who's Who Women of Influence and The Wall Street Journal, among many other honors. Learn more about her books at https:// KayAOliver .comAnd if you are an aspiring writer - visit her blog for helpful writing tips. KayAOliver.com/blog

