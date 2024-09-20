Governor Janet Mills Announces $2.6 Million Federal Grant to Expand Maine Veterans' Cemeteries

MAINE, September 20 - Back to current news.

September 20, 2024



Grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will expand burial options at cemeteries in Caribou and Springvale

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Maine a significant federal grant to help meet the growing demand for dignified burial options for Maine's veterans and their families.

The grant -- awarded to the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services -- will fund the construction of columbarium niches and cremation plots at the Northern Maine Veterans' Cemetery in Caribou and the Southern Maine Veterans' Cemetery in Springvale. The expansion will ensure that the Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery System can continue to provide high-quality burial options for years to come.

"Our veterans deserve the utmost respect and gratitude for their service, and that includes providing them and their families with a final resting place that honors their service," said Governor Mills. "I thank the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for this grant, which will help us ensure that Maine's veterans have access to more burial options closer to home."

"This grant allows us to meet the growing needs of Maine's veteran community. The Northern and Southern Maine Veterans' Cemeteries are sacred spaces that provide veterans and their families a place to honor their loved ones," said David Richmond, Director of the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services. "The expansion will ensure that these cemeteries can continue to serve future generations of veterans with the care, respect, and dignity they deserve."

The funds, awarded as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans' Cemetery Grants Program, will provide $1,641,330 for the Southern Maine Veterans' Cemetery and $1,020,765 for the Northern Maine Veterans' Cemetery, increasing capacity at both locations. The Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery System is managed by the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services, and also includes cemeteries located on Civic Center Drive and Mount Vernon Road in Augusta.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform, including by prioritizing efforts to address veterans' employment and housing challenges. She also reestablished Maine's Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and created the Governor's Challenge to coordinate behavioral health services and prevent veteran suicide.

In partnership with the Legislature, the Governor has provided property tax relief to Maine veterans and worked to keep the Maine Veterans' Homes in Caribou and Machias open for veterans and their spouses.

More information on the Maine Veterans' Cemetery System and eligibility requirements can be found on the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services website at www.maine.gov/veterans.