40th Annual Excellence Summit and 2024 Canada Awards for Excellence

The Late Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney to Receive Posthumous Honour during Canada Awards for Excellence Ruby Jubilee Celebration

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Late Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney to Receive Posthumous Honour during Canada Awards for Excellence Ruby Jubilee Celebration The former prime minister’s daughter, the Hon. Caroline Mulroney, will accept an award on her late father’s behalf.The late Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney will receive special recognition during the 40th anniversary of the Canada Awards for Excellence, on Oct. 28, 2024. During the event at Toronto’s Delta Hotel, Ontario’s President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Francophone Affairs, the Hon. Caroline Mulroney, will accept an award recognizing her late father for his role in the legacy of the Canada Awards for Excellence.Established in 1984 by former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, the Canada Awards for Excellence is the country’s most coveted organizational awards program. This year’s milestone event will include Excellence Canada ’s Performance Excellence Summit and begin with a keynote address from Tony Chapman, creator and host of the award-winning podcast and platform Chatter that Matters. A panel discussion between industry thought leaders on future trends and challenges in achieving excellence in Canada will precede the presentation of the awards.Panelists include:• Dany Assaf, Co-chair of Tory’s Competition and Foreign Investment Group, Author• Arlene Dickinson, “Dragon,” CBC’s Dragon’s Den, General Partner, District Ventures Capital, Bestselling Author• Jon Love, Executive Chair & Founder, KingSett Capital Inc.Over the last 40 years, approximately 900 organizations have been recognized and received the Canada Awards for Excellence in one of the following standards: Organizational Excellence, Quality, Excellence Innovation and Wellness, Healthy Workplace, and Mental Health at Work.The Canada Awards for Excellence program is conducted annually by Excellence Canada (formerly called The National Quality Institute), a not-for-profit organization. The Governor General of Canada is the Patron of the Canada Awards for Excellence program.More information is available at: https://www.excellencesummit.ca/ Organization ContactAllan EbedesChief Executive Officerallan@excellence.caMinister’s Office ContactLiz TuomiDirector, Issues Management and Media RelationsLiz.Tuomi@ontario.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.