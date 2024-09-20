Tennessee Earns Top Recognition in the Southeast

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of

Transportation (TDOT) is proud to announce that its team earned “Best Overall”

in the Southeast Regional ROADEO Competition for the 10th time.

The ROADEO is an annual training and safety conference for heavy equipment

operators. These front-line crews require expert skills to perform critical

maintenance activities. This year’s ROADEO was held in Raleigh, North Carolina

where DOTs from 12 southeastern states (AL, AR, KY, GA, FL, LA, MS, VA, NC, SC,

WV, TN) competed for the top prize. Each obstacle course tests safety, accuracy,

agility, and speed while operating heavy equipment.

TDOT’s team consisted of 14 representatives from all four regions. They advanced after

scoring high marks in the state-level training over the summer. The heavy

equipment includes the backhoe, single axle dump truck, tandem axle dump truck,

skid steer, lowboy, tractor mower, and motor grader. The operators must perform

exercises like picking up a golf ball with a backhoe precisely placing it in a

pipe, maneuvering a tight space in a timely manner without striking any cones,

among other exercises, and this year they did it in the rain (see video link

below).

“All Tennesseans should take pride in the fact that we have some of the best heavy

equipment operators in the Southeast,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Their mastery

of the trade is evident in their work from clearing snow and ice to removing

storm debris and making emergency repairs to our roads.”

“We emphasis continual training to ensure that our staff operates at the highest

level to serve the motoring public,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner

Butch Eley. “We are extremely proud of these highly skilled men and women. Operating

heavy equipment in all kinds of weather takes incredible talent and

proficiency. This conference gives operators a chance to highlight their

prowess all while learning best practices and enjoying some friendly competition

with our fellow Southeastern states.”

Along with “Best Overall” TDOT operators won first and second place in the Single

Axle Dump Truck and Skid Steer events.

Media is welcome to use the provided natvo with a TDOT Courtesy: https://youtu.be/s6_XviNcCDk