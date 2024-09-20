Tennessee Earns Top Recognition in the Southeast
Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of
Transportation (TDOT) is proud to announce that its team earned “Best Overall”
in the Southeast Regional ROADEO Competition for the 10th time.
The ROADEO is an annual training and safety conference for heavy equipment
operators. These front-line crews require expert skills to perform critical
maintenance activities. This year’s ROADEO was held in Raleigh, North Carolina
where DOTs from 12 southeastern states (AL, AR, KY, GA, FL, LA, MS, VA, NC, SC,
WV, TN) competed for the top prize. Each obstacle course tests safety, accuracy,
agility, and speed while operating heavy equipment.
TDOT’s team consisted of 14 representatives from all four regions. They advanced after
scoring high marks in the state-level training over the summer. The heavy
equipment includes the backhoe, single axle dump truck, tandem axle dump truck,
skid steer, lowboy, tractor mower, and motor grader. The operators must perform
exercises like picking up a golf ball with a backhoe precisely placing it in a
pipe, maneuvering a tight space in a timely manner without striking any cones,
among other exercises, and this year they did it in the rain (see video link
below).
“All Tennesseans should take pride in the fact that we have some of the best heavy
equipment operators in the Southeast,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Their mastery
of the trade is evident in their work from clearing snow and ice to removing
storm debris and making emergency repairs to our roads.”
“We emphasis continual training to ensure that our staff operates at the highest
level to serve the motoring public,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner
Butch Eley. “We are extremely proud of these highly skilled men and women. Operating
heavy equipment in all kinds of weather takes incredible talent and
proficiency. This conference gives operators a chance to highlight their
prowess all while learning best practices and enjoying some friendly competition
with our fellow Southeastern states.”
Along with “Best Overall” TDOT operators won first and second place in the Single
Axle Dump Truck and Skid Steer events.
Media is welcome to use the provided natvo with a TDOT Courtesy: https://youtu.be/s6_XviNcCDk
