SpineCAMP™ platform earns 2024 Best Technology in Spine Award from Orthopedics This Week

SpineCAMP digitally combines flexion and extension images, offering enhanced visualization of segmental motion; click for animation SpineCAMP presents segmental rotational and translational data in a customizable fashion; Click to enlarge sample report

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the “Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is thrilled to announce that SpineCAMP™ has been named a 2024 Best Technology in Spine Gold Award winner. Orthopedics This Week annually invites inventors, engineers and companies that are developing the next generation of innovative spine care products to submit their best ideas to the Spine Technology Award committee. This is the 16th year that OTW has recognized technologies with the potential to move the science of spine care forward and the award will be presented to the MMI team at the North American Spine Society meeting in Chicago on September 25th, 2024.SpineCAMP was selected by an outstanding panel of practicing spine and neurosurgeons, including;• Juan Uribe, MD• Kris Radcliff, MD• Isaac Moss, MDCM, MASc, FRCSC• Stephen Hochschuler, MD• Michael Wang, MD, FACS• Peter Derman, MD, MBAOrthopedics This Week founder Robin Young stated, “Patients, physicians, hospitals, and reimbursers rely on the inspiration and perspiration of engineers and surgeon-inventors to improve outcomes and to control costs. Most engineers and inventors are little known, so we are proud to provide awards and a venue to recognize their great talents and contributions.”SpineCAMP is an FDA 510(k) cleared ( K231668 ), AI-powered clinical decision support software that analyzes X-ray images of the spine to produce precise, objective metrics associated with spinal stability and alignment. SpineCAMP visualizes intervertebral motion via a proprietary image registration method known as “stabilization”, and seamlessly integrates comprehensive X-ray measurements directly into the clinical workflow. The platform is a fully automated AI solution with the capability to segment the spinal anatomy, register and label vertebral bodies, identify femoral heads, and calculate global, regional, and segmental parameters. The technology is based upon Medical Metrics’ proprietary Quantitative Motion Analysis (QMA), the gold standard for spinal image analysis, and featured in over 200 scientific publications. SpineCAMP’s customizable reporting of metrics can be used to characterize and assess spinal stability, alignment, degeneration, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance. SpineCAMP reports can be useful to augment and support clinical decisions, prior authorization and patient education.“We have learned a lot through use of the SpineCAMP technology in research applications, and more recently, as a clinical decision support tool” stated John Hipp, PhD, MMI Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “This automated technology provides high-quality data, offers the potential to greatly expedite research studies, and can be applied seamlessly in routine clinical practice. I look forward to additional research that will further refine clinical guidelines, ultimately leading to substantial improvements in clinical outcomes for spine patients.”“Medical Metrics has been in the business of researching novel spine technologies/therapies for a long time, and they all have one thing in common: a device/therapy will fail to fully deliver its intended benefit when it is utilized in the wrong patient,” said Trevor Grieco, PhD, Director Medical Device Solutions for MMI. “This diagnostic gap is multifactorial, but we believe that imaging and biomechanics play an important role. This is why we built SpineCAMP. With this technology, clinicians can transform standard of care X-rays into actionable insights to appreciate biomechanical deficiencies in a manner that supports data driven and patient specific clinical decisions. Bringing this product to life has been an amazing team effort, and we are honored that this technology is being recognized for the potential impact that it can bring to spine care. Thank you OTW for this award. We’re looking forward to putting SpineCAMP data in clinicians’ hands.”“We are humbled and honored to accept this award and thank OTW and its panel of distinguished judges that recognized the potential of our technology to make a difference in spine care” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, President & COO of Medical Metrics. “MMI has had the privilege of working closely with many OTW awardees in years past and we have watched new technologies successfully take flight. We are very excited about the impact that SpineCAMP will have in the years ahead and are committed to enhancing objectivity in spine imaging to the benefit of patients.”Since its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI’s scientific expertise is a result of supporting over four hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com More information on SpineCAMP may be found on www.spinecamp.ai . Additional questions about SpineCAMP or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com.###

Introduction to SpineCAMP

