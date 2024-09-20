Spice Island Beach Resort Partners with Christian Cultural Center to Support Golf Classic

Ashley Croker, pictured above with Pastor Jamaal Bernard (right) and Michael Harley, emcee of the CCC Golf Outing Awards Dinner, was the lucky winner of the live auction for the Spice Island stay.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada’s only locally owned luxury all-inclusive resort, recently deepened its outreach to the African American, Caribbean Diaspora and faith-based communities through its support of the 17th Annual Golf Classic hosted by the Christian Cultural Center (CCC) in New York.Held at Pine Hollow Country Club on August 26, the sporting event was a resounding success, raising funds for Common Grace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing social issues and promoting human solidarity. The golf classic featured friendly competition, exciting raffles, and door prizes, including an electric golf cart and a stay at the luxurious Spice Island Beach Resort.Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are keenly aware of the deep bonds between our Grenadian and West Indian communities at home, and the Caribbean and African American diaspora abroad.” She emphasized the significant economic and social contributions of the diaspora that enrich the collective experience of the islands.“Christian Cultural Center is a vibrant institution with a rich history of serving our nationals in New York, and we are honored to support its mission and contribute to such important work,” Hopkin added. She also congratulated Ashley Croker, whom her team looks forward to welcoming to the award-winning resort.Founded in 1978, CCC is a diverse and influential institution that serves as a spiritual, cultural, and intellectual hub for New York’s rich faith-based community. Under the leadership of Senior Pastor Rev. A. R. Bernard, CCC has grown into a thriving organization with over 40,000 members and a commanding global reach and influence.Proceeds from the event will benefit Common Grace's work in poverty alleviation, religious tolerance, education, mentoring, and leadership development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.