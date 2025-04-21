CTO Invites Submissions for 2025 Caribbean Media Awards

2024 Caribbean Media Awards winners (l-r): From left to right: Romardo Lyons (TVJ, Jamaica; Kaitlyn McNab (Teen Vogue), Melissa Noel (ESSENCE magazine); and Brent Pinheiro (CNC3 TV/Trinidad Guardian)

BARBADOS, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is celebrating the exceptional work of journalists and influencers who capture the essence of the Caribbean through storytelling at the 2025 Caribbean Media Awards. Taking place during Caribbean Week in New York, from June 1 to 6, 2025, the awards will honor outstanding media contributions from the U.S. and the Caribbean. Submissions are open to public relations agencies, CTO member countries, and the journalistic community.“The Caribbean is more than a destination. It’s a vibrant collection of cultures, histories and experiences that deserve to be shared with the world. These awards recognize the storytellers whose work ignites curiosity, inspires travel, and deepens the global appreciation for our region,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO of CTO.Entries are sought in the following award categories:Best Feature Article or Story: Recognizes excellence in long-form storytelling (print or online) that provides in-depth analysis, compelling narratives, and unique perspectives on Caribbean culture, history, etc.Best News Reporting: Honors exceptional reporting of breaking news, events or issues of significance to the Caribbean region that demonstrates accuracy and journalistic integrity.Best Podcast/Radio: Celebrates excellence in podcasting/radio reporting, whether itʼs storytelling, interviews or discussions offering engaging and informative Caribbean content.Best Photojournalism: Celebrates impactful visual storytelling through photography, capturing the essence of life in the Caribbean region, from daily life to cultural events, natural landscapes, or social issues.Best Video Production: Honors outstanding video production, including broadcast news segments, short films, or online video content that showcases the richness and diversity of Caribbean culture, people and landscapes.Best Social Media Campaign: Recognizes innovative and effective social media campaigns (by journalists or influencers) that engage audiences, raise awareness, or promote positive change on issues relevant to the Caribbean region.Best Personal Immersive Story: Highlights a feature story that demonstrated time in the destination, integration and deep exploration of off-the-beaten-path in a destination.Diaspora Journalist of the Year: Honors members of the Diaspora community who impact tourism in the Caribbean region through their storytelling.Emerging Journalist of the Year: Spotlights the achievements of up-and-coming journalists, reporters or content creators who have demonstrated exceptional talent, potential and commitment to excellence in Caribbean media.Only entries submitted by CTO government members, their public relations agencies or qualified media shall be eligible. Minimum circulation for newspaper or magazine entries is 20,000 (1,000 for Caribbean media). All entries must have been published or broadcast in the 2024 calendar year. Only one entry per person per category will be accepted. Submissions should showcase creativity and thoughtful knowledge of the Caribbean and have a provocative story angle.Criteria for the judging of entries shall be:Content – Relevance, accuracy, cohesiveness of material, adherence to journalistic standardsStructure & Form – Relevance of topic, clarity, pace, structure (introduction, development and conclusion), presentation of information and ideasTitle – Relevance of title, concision, clarityQuality of Language – Use of language, quality of syntax, quality of sentence structureOriginality – Originality of ideas, ability to spark audienceʼs curiosity, boldness, creativityEntries that do not meet the selection criteria will be disqualified.﻿Depending on their assessment of the standard of entries, the judges may withhold awards in any category as they see fit. They may also ascribe “Special Mention” (without award) to an entry where warranted. Decisions of the judges shall be final.Entrants are required to submit their contributions at https://bit.ly/caribbeanmediaawards2025 by the deadline of May 1, 2025.For questions or further information, contact caribbeanweek@marketplaceexcellence.com.

