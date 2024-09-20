The State of Nayarit is the Official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This morning, the Dallas Cowboys signed the state of Nayarit as the "Official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Dallas Cowboys”. The announcement was made following an event at The Star in Frisco where Nayarit Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero made the partnership official. The partnership marks a touchdown in sports and tourism marketing and will create a unique opportunity for Nayarit to promote its tourism to football fans.This collaboration is part of the state of Nayarit’s landmark moment in the world of sports and tourism partnerships, as it becomes an official destination of professional sports fans with future announcements on the horizon.“The Dallas Cowboys are a part of life for so many people worldwide. This partnership will bring the state of Nayarit top of mind to so many potential visitors that we would never have been able to reach otherwise. Nayarit's beaches, Magical Towns, food scene, and outdoor adventures are ready to take the front stage," said Navarro Quintero. “Football fans will find that our people make incredible hosts, from our top chefs and restaurants, our premiere hotels and friendly staffs, and our thriving Indigenous people, the Wixárikas, who welcome visitors to the community for a taste of rich, century-old historical experiences. Nayarit is the perfect destination for all kinds of adventures."The campaign aims to benefit from the visibility these sports alliances will create and expose more potential visitors interested in exploring the varied tourism offerings found in Nayarit.Nayarit stands out as a relevant center in the sports arena, attracting both professional athletes and enthusiasts seeking unique experiences. With modern facilities, including state-of-the-art complexes and fields suitable for various disciplines, the state has become an ideal destination for sports training and development. Its active and engaged community fosters an environment conducive to high-level sporting events, contributing to its recognition both regionally and globally.“We are thrilled to partner with Visit Nayarit to showcase this incredible destination to our loyal fan base,” said Jacob Stone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships of the Dallas Cowboys. “Nayarit offers everything from relaxation to adventure, and we know our fans will love exploring everything the region has to offer.”As the "Official Mexican Tourism Destination of the Dallas Cowboys”, the state of Nayarit will benefit from a comprehensive, multi-platform, marketing campaign, that will feature its world-class tourism offerings. This includes activations with the Cowboys organization, onsite event activations, signage across the stadium, social media promotions for VIP experiences with the team, and TV and radio advertising, to name some of the many elements of the campaign.MORE NEWS...About Nayarit:NAYARIT is a state in western Mexico, between the forested mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Pacific Ocean. More than beaches, there are also mountains, volcanoes, freshwater lagoons, colonial towns and people of ethnic groups: Coras, Huicholes, Tepehuanos and Mexicaneros who allow you to enter and buy their crafts and share their festivities. This area is known as Valle Nayarit.Riviera Nayarit, for its part, with its 192 miles of coastline, is home to the colonial city of San Blas, whose 16th-century San Basilio fort once protected the area from pirates. Just to the south are the surf-friendly beaches of Matanchén Bay, while to the north is the island of Mexcaltitán, considered the cradle of the Aztec civilization.

