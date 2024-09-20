Gov. Little works to introduce fresh potato exports to Japan, plans November trade mission to Japan, Taiwan

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined potato farmers and a delegation from Japan Thursday in eastern Idaho to tour a local farm and continue negotiations that would allow Idaho fresh potato exports to Japan.

Governor Little urged the Japanese and U.S. officials to work toward a deal in the near future that would allow for the introduction of fresh, table stock potatoes into the Japan market.

He also plans to lead a trade mission to Japan and Taiwan in November to open trade opportunities for a host of Idaho companies and industries.

“Here in Idaho, we are extremely proud of our agricultural industry, which remains the backbone of our economy,” Governor Little said. “Japan has long been one of Idaho’s most important trading partners. We are very proud of this decades-long relationship and friendship. Our agriculture industry, and especially our potato sector, are strengthened by the success and innovation of many Japanese-American farmers.”

Opening the Japanese market to fresh potatoes from the United States is predicted to result in sales in excess of $150 million annually. Idaho is the largest producer of potatoes in the country, harvesting about 310,000 acres annually and accounting for more than $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for Governor Little’s efforts aimed at moving along the negotiations between our two countries,” Idaho Potato Commission CEO Jamey Higham said. “The Japanese officials’ visit to Idaho is a positive step in the right direction, and we look forward to the Governor’s follow-up discussions in Tokyo in November.”

Details about the Governor’s trade mission to Japan and Taiwan will be released in November.