IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF LPL FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN AMERICAN HEALTHCARE REIT: PLEASE CONTACT KT LAW

If Your LPL Financial Advisor Recommended American Healthcare REIT Investments Contact KlaymanToskes

American Healthcare REIT Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of LPL Financial who suffered significant losses in American Healthcare REIT (NYSE: AHR) The law firm urges investors who suffered investment losses in excess of $100,000 in American Healthcare REIT to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is investigating LPL Financial and other brokerage firms that recommended investments in American Healthcare REIT, and has been contacted by several American Healthcare REIT investors who are seeking to recover damages.American Healthcare REIT (formerly known as Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV) is a private placement investment offering that emerged from the merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III, Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, and American Healthcare Investors in February 2024.The REIT began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AHR) with an initial public offering (IPO) of 56 million shares priced at $12 per share. However, legacy investors had originally purchased their 66 million shares at a significantly higher price of $40 per share. AHR’s stock is currently trading at $25 per share as of September 20, 2024.Financial advisors and their firms must act in the best interest of their customers and are responsible for providing suitable investment advice. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers if they fail to act in best interest of their customers, make unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresent or omit material facts, and/or an overconcentrate the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector.Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Additionally, potential conflicts of interest may arise when issuers incentivize brokers/investment advisors with substantial commissions to promote their financial products. A problem often associated with REIT investment recommendations is the high sales commissions brokers typically earn for selling REITs. A representative that recommends investments for the purpose of being compensated through increased commissions, and enriches themselves rather than benefiting the client, is violating securities laws.Customers of LPL Financial who suffered losses in American Healthcare REIT due to unsuitable recommendations by their financial advisor are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

