MDC seeks information on geese poaching investigation in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) seeks information in the case of seven illegally harvested geese found in central Columbia. Local Conservation Agents Brandon Cotter and Adam Doerhoff are looking for any relevant information on who poached the geese and left them along Rock Quarry Road in Columbia.

These Canada geese were shot and dumped on the road, and no portion of the bird was used. The carcasses were reported to MDC conservation agents on Sunday, Sept. 15, by several members of the public. Because early Canada goose hunting season does not begin until Oct. 5, this is being treated as a poaching case.

Public reports are vital in protecting Missouri’s natural landscape.

“We rely on citizen cooperation to identify and apprehend poachers who have no regard for Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources,” says MDC Protection Branch Chief Randy Doman.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is encouraged to call Boone County Conservation Agents Brandon Cotter at (573) 777-2072 or Adam Doerhoff at (573) 239-6541. They can also contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111. The hotline is managed 24 hours a day and callers may remain anonymous.