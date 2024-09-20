Auditor General DeFoor Visits Bucks County to Announce More Than $68 Million in Aid for Volunteer Firefighter Relief Associations Statewide

JAMISON – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor was joined by State Senator Frank Farry (Bucks) today to announce his department has released more than $68 million in state aid to help dedicated volunteer firefighters across Pennsylvania. Warwick Township Fire Department in Bucks County received $133,759.97 in funds to protect their firefighters, residents and communities.

“This funding will help more than 1,850 volunteer firefighter relief associations in their day-to-day efforts,” DeFoor said. “These funds pay for equipment, training and insurance that each VFRA needs to effectively do their job.”

A total of 2,501 municipalities received $68,268,053 for distribution to volunteer firefighter relief associations (VFRAs), which are legally separate from the fire departments that they support.

“I would like to thank Auditor General DeFoor for taking the time to come to the 6th district today and for the support of our volunteer firefighters across the Commonwealth,” Sen. Farry said. “It is crucial that we support the men and women that choose to risk their own lives protecting our communities. As a fire chief and an active volunteer firefighter for 35 years, I can tell you firsthand that this funding is more important now than ever.”

The funding comes from a two percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state insurance companies. The amount of tax revenue available for distribution varies from year to year. Regional funding totals for 2024 are as follows:

Central: $4,850,452.

Susquehanna Valley: $16,583,604.

Greater Pittsburgh: $12,914,578.

Northwest: $2,655,038.

Northeast: $6,983,772.

Lehigh Valley: $3,637,446.

Southeast/Greater Philadelphia: $20,643,163.

In addition to distributing the funding to VFRAs, the Department of the Auditor General audits those organizations to ensure aid dollars are spent as required by state law. Review detailed 2024 VFRA funding details for all municipalities and learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.

For live video and pictures from today’s event, visit www.pacast.com.

