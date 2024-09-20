MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION AMENDS ELECTRIC AND GAS UTILITY RULES TO PROVIDE PROTECTIONS TO VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

September 20, 2024

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) recently adopted amendments to its Chapter 815 Rules for electric and gas utilities to provide certain protections for victims of domestic violence. The Commission joins seven other states that have protections for utility customers who have experienced the economic abuse connected to domestic violence.

"I hope the changes will address any concerns raised during this proceeding to better protect domestic violence victims," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II. We truly appreciate the efforts of the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence in raising some very important considerations.

These amendments provide the following protections to applicants or customers who present an enforceable protection from abuse order to the utility:

-Certain customer information may not be reported by the utility to debt collectors and credit reporters;

-A utility may not deny service or require payment of a catch-up amount; and

-A utility may not demand a deposit under certain conditions.

A utility with a reasonable belief that a protection from abuse order presented by an applicant or customer is not authentic may require the applicant or customer to submit a court-certified copy of the order.

The Commission's Chapter 815 Rules regulate the relationship between electric and gas utilities and their customers, establishing the minimum standards for the provision of service including application for service, deposit requirements and the administration of credit and collection programs. These amendments became enforceable on August 31, 2024.

Additional information about the case may be found on the Commission's website: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2023-00323

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water, and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carrie Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov