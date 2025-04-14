Maine PUC Observes National Safe Digging Month in April

April 14, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) is joining other utility regulators, public safety advocates, and industry professionals across the country in recognizing April as National Safe Digging Month. Governor Janet Mills has officially proclaimed April as Safe Digging Month in Maine, urging homeowners, contractors, and excavators to always call 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects.

Calling 811 before digging can prevent damage to underground utility lines, avoid costly repairs, and most importantly, help keep people safe.

"The Commission is committed to public safety and urges all residents and businesses to make the call to 811 before digging," said Philip L. Bartlett II, Chair of the Maine Public Utilities Commission. Safe Digging Month is a reminder that protecting underground infrastructure is a shared responsibility. Taking just a few minutes to contact 811 before digging can prevent accidents and ensure a safer Maine.

Whether planting a tree, installing a fence, or undertaking major excavation work, calling 811 at least 72 hours in advance is a free and necessary step that helps locate and mark underground utility lines. Striking gas, electric, water, or communication lines can cause serious injuries, service outages, and expensive repairs.

To ensure a safe and smooth digging process, homeowners should follow these key steps:

Plan Ahead: Determine the scope and location of your project before calling 811. Call 811 Before You Dig: Contact Dig Safe by dialing 811 at least 72 hours before digging to have underground utilities marked. Wait for Utility Markings: Professional locators will visit your property to mark underground utility lines using paint or flags. Each color represents a different type of utility. Respect the Marks: Avoid digging within 18 to 24 inches of marked utility lines to prevent accidental damage. Dig with Care: Use hand tools when working near utility marks and proceed cautiously. If You Hit a Utility Line, Stop Immediately: Leave the area and call 911 if there is a gas leak or other hazard.

Report any damage to the appropriate utility company. Calling 811 before digging is free, required by law, and helps protect both people and infrastructure. For more information about safe digging practices, visit www.DigSafe.com or www.maine.gov/mpuc.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for ratepayers and utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

The Damage Prevention section of the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD) is charged with enforcing Maines underground facilities damage prevention law, called the Dig Safe Law (23 M.R.S. 3360-A). This law is intended to prevent damage to underground utility facilities such as gas lines, water lines, or underground telecommunications and electric cables resulting from excavation.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov