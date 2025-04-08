Maine Public Utilities Commission Opens Formal Investigation into Versant Power Company Management Practices

April 8, 2025

Hallowell, Maine-The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) announced today that it will open a formal investigation into the management practices of Versant Power Company, following concerns raised in a recent independent audit of the company's operations.

In May 2024, the Commission initiated an audit of Versants operations and management practices. The audit, conducted by Overland Consulting, examined the utilitys management structure, customer service and collections practices, operations, and the reliability of its electric distribution system.

"Based on findings in the report, which raised a number of questions regarding the judgment of Versants management, we directed staff to initiate a formal investigation to consider the findings and recommendations in the audit report," said Commission Chair Philip Bartlett. Through this investigation we will review any other relevant evidence to determine whether there are any deficiencies and, if so, what action should be taken to address them. We are committed to holding utilities accountable for meeting their statutory obligations to their customers.

The investigation will evaluate Versants compliance with past Commission orders and performance metrics, as well as broader issues related to the companys management and service delivery.

Versant Power, the states second-largest investor-owned electric transmission and distribution utility, serves approximately 165,000 customers in northern and central Maine.

For more information regarding the audit please visit https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2024-00111

