MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION REMINDS GAS AND ELECTRIC UTILITY CUSTOMERS OF RIGHTS, RESPONSIBILITIES, AND ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AS WINTER DISCONNECT PROTECTION PERIOD ENDS

April 15, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is reminding Maine gas and electric consumers that the winter disconnection protection period ends on April 15, 2025. Beginning on this date, utilities may resume disconnection activities for residential customers for nonpayment without prior approval from the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD).

From November 15 through April 15, electric and gas utilities are prohibited from disconnecting residential customers without express permission from the CASD, to ensure consumer protections during the coldest months of the year. However, beginning April 15 through mid-November, utilities are not required to seek CASD approval before proceeding with disconnection. They are, however, still required to follow Commission rules governing timely disconnection notices and procedures prior to terminating utility service.

"This has been a challenging year for many Mainers due to continued high inflation and rising costs," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. We want to ensure consumers know that help is available to manage utility bills and avoid disconnection. The Commission strongly encourages anyone struggling to pay their bills to reach out for assistance.

The PUC urges consumers to visit www.MaineElectricHelp.com for a list of state and local programs that can help households pay for utilities and reduce overall utility costs. These programs include fuel assistance, weatherization services, and arrearage management programs offered in partnership with utilities.

If customers are unable to reach an agreeable payment arrangement directly with their utility, they are encouraged to contact the CASD. The CASD can work with both the utility and the customer to help establish a reasonable and affordable payment arrangement.

Customers can reach the CASD at 1-800-452-4699 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

For more information, visit www.maine.gov/mpuc.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for ratepayers and utilities, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service and safety programs. Philip L. Bartlett II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov