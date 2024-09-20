Mill and Overlay Project Scheduled for U.S. Highway 16B over Interstate 90 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

Contact:

Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, work will begin to cold mill and pave the thru lanes as well as on and off-ramps on U.S. Highway 16B at exit 61 over Interstate 90 in Rapid City. This work will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. with single lane of traffic maintained at all times. All lanes of traffic will be opened outside of construction operations. During the operations, traffic will be assisted by flaggers when necessary.

The prime contractor on the $200,000 project is Western Construction, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

