VersionCat: A New Web App Finds the Latest Versions of Software

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing VersionCat, a new web app designed to make finding the latest versions of Windows apps easier than ever.

As of now, there's no simple way for users to check for the latest versions of their favorite Windows apps. Some apps send notifications when new updates are available, but most of them don’t.

Microsoft has attempted to address this with the launch of Microsoft Store, but it remains an imperfect solution since not all Windows apps are listed in the platform.

Many users have turned to third-party apps to track updates. However, this often comes with added complications since some third-party apps would inject additional bloatware during the installation. VersionCat is here to fix that.

VersionCat allows users to search for the latest versions of apps or receive notifications when updates are available—all without downloading anything. As a web app, it can be accessed directly via the web, making it convenient and hassle-free.

Developed by the team behind jv16 PowerTools under the Great Software Company banner, VersionCat is set to transform the way users stay updated with their software.

Accessing VersionCat is very easy, users can simply visit VersionCat.com to explore its features and functionalities.

About Great Software Company

Great Software Company is the publisher of VersionCat and other Windows apps, such as jv16 PowerTools, Uninstalr, WinFindr, Startup Timer, ScreenshotX, System Examiner, and Windows Update Fixer. Find out more about Great Software Company at https://greatsoftwarecompany.com/

