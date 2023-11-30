WinFindr 1.6 Brings Major Upgrades: Fresh UI and New Search Features

WinFindr version 1.6's new UI

The upgrades include a better UI and new search features such as searching by metadata and searching inside ePub files for a better user experience.

PORI, FINLAND, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macecraft Software released a new update to WinFindr, version 1.6 just a month after the release of version 1.5. The new version delivers major upgrades such as a modern search results UI which allows easier sorting and filtering, new search features such as searching based on files’ metadata and searching inside ePub files, along with other additional improvements.

Spearheaded by their Founder and Lead Developer, Jouni Flemming, the team introduced WinFindr for the first time in June this year. With the intention to create the most accurate and user-friendly data-searching tool for Windows, Jouni and the team have been consistently making improvements to the tool. The new version is already the fourth major update.

Jouni commented, “Trying to make the best Windows data searching tool is not an easy feat, especially for a small team like ours. However, the consistent support I receive from our users inspires me to push the product further with each release.”

This time, the team focused their work on improving the UI and adding new features based on user feedback. In addition to better search filter options, WinFindr version 1.6 includes a more modern search results UI. The new UI makes it very easy for users to filter and sort the results, and also see the result types at glance.

Not just a new look, version 1.6 also includes more search features such as searching for files by metadata. One example is to search a collection of music as mp3 files, the new WinFindr can find songs based on their album name, or other metadata such as artist name, release year, publisher, and so on. Users can also now search for ePub format e-books based on their content.

These search features aren’t the only new features that WinFindr 1.6 includes. There are also other additional features such as support for searching for files and folders from Windows network drives, the ability to define the search depth, more options to filter and sort the results list, and many other improvements.

The new WinFindr version 1.6 can be downloaded for free from https://winfindr.com/

About Macecraft Software

Macecraft Software is the publisher of a Windows search app called WinFindr, a Windows Utility Suite called jv16 PowerTools, and a Registry Cleaner named RegCleaner. The company was founded in 2003 and has been in the business ever since. Find out more about Macecraft Software at https://jv16powertools.com