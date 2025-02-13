New Uninstalr 2.6 Addresses Concerns of Being Too Powerful

Uninstalr 2.6

After nine months of development, the new Uninstalr 2.6 improves accuracy and performance - and still outperforms the competitors.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nine months of rigorous development, Great Software Company released an update to Uninstalr - a groundbreaking software uninstaller that became the talk of the industry. The new Uninstalr 2.6 brings new safety features, improved accuracy, better software detection, and additional warnings before uninstallation. Uninstalr 2.6 is available for download from its official website: https://uninstalr.com/

Uninstalr is a fairly new player in the software uninstaller industry - only first launched in 2023 by Jouni Flemming, the Lead Developer of Great Software Company. Despite being a new player, it quickly rose to public attention through user mentions in tech forums which spilled over to product reviews in authoritative tech publications, such as PCWorld and Computer Bild. However, despite the excitement, there was also a common issue mentioned which is Uninstalr being too powerful, especially for non-advanced users.

This made Jouni determined to create an update that addresses this issue, while also making it the best version by far. After a strenuous nine months and 231 private testing builds, he’s finally able to release Uninstalr 2.6 on Thursday, 13th of February. He commented, “I am aware that the development was taking a while, and I got users asking me whether there’s an update to Uninstalr. Now I can proudly say that Uninstalr 2.6 is finally here!”

The key changes in Uninstalr 2.6 are:

- More accurate installed apps detection compared to the previous versions

- Dedicated support for detecting and uninstalling GOG, EA, Epic, Riot, WarGaming, Battle.net, and itch.io gaming platforms and their games

- Improved warning messages if software notices the user attempting to remove something that might be risky

In addition to these key changes, Uninstalr 2.6 also brings overall improvement to its performance. In this version, the list of installed software is detected on average 25% faster, the detection and uninstallation of portable apps is greatly improved, and based on a benchmark test conducted by the Great Software Company team, Uninstalr 2.6 was able to uninstall software with better accuracy than the competition.

However, Jouni also stressed the importance of doing your own research. As quoted from him, “What would be even better is if you do your own testing. It takes less than half an hour to set up a virtual machine, install something on it, and then uninstall that with your favorite brand of uninstallers and see how well they actually perform.”

Uninstalr can be downloaded for free as a Portable or Setup version from its official website: https://uninstalr.com/

About Great Software Company

Great Software Company is the publisher of Uninstalr and other Windows apps, such as jv16 PowerTools, VersionCat.com, WinFindr, Startup Timer, ScreenshotX, System Examiner, and Windows Update Fixer. Find out more about Great Software Company at https://greatsoftwarecompany.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.