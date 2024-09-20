SCDC Supports WITS to Inspire Houston’s Youth Through Literacy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the school year progresses, classrooms across Houston are filled with creativity, thanks to a dynamic partnership between teachers and professional writers.Through Writers in the Schools (WITS), children are discovering the joys of learning, creative expression, and literacy.Founded by students from the University of Houston’s Creative Writing Program, WITS engages students during the school day, in after-school programs, and at summer camps, fostering a lifelong love of writing.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly supports the mission of WITS by funding efforts to expand its reach across the city, promoting literacy and creative expression.Early literacy has been shown to be key to both academic and economic success, building the foundation for higher graduation rates, better job opportunities, and increased income. By helping to foster social mobility and reduce poverty, literacy is a driver of both individual and societal progress.For over 40 years, WITS has been a cornerstone of Houston’s educational community, offering programs in more than 25 schools and impacting over 3,000 students each year. WITS works with students from pre-K through 12th grade, placing professional writers alongside teachers to lead workshops that encourage creative expression and performance. SCDC is honored to support WITS’ mission, as both organizations are deeply committed to empowering the next generation through education and creativity.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.