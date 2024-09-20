Submit Release
Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, September 24

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486
raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Meets
Tuesday, September 24

BALTIMORE (September 20, 2024) The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, September 24 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor). The State Board will welcome new members Kenny Clash, Kimberly Lewis, and Xiomara Medina, appointed by Gov. Wes Moore last month. 

The meeting will include a stakeholder engagement session from the Maryland Initiative for Literacy and Equity (MILE) and a detailed analysis of the 2023-2024 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) data. There will also be an update on implementation of the Pre-K Mixed Delivery System in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

Additionally, the State Board will review Fiscal Year 2026 budget estimates and requests, and review a scan of national and state trends related to cell phone use in schools.

MSDE will provide an update during the meeting on the draft Comprehensive K-3 Literacy Policy. The State Board will consider adoption of the proposed Literacy Policy in October as the Board welcomes new members and deliberates substantial feedback from stakeholders in September.

Public Comment 

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. 

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 23. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff. 

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

 

