Governor Mills Invites Maine Businesses to Apply for 2024 Governor's Award for Business Excellence

September 20, 2024

Applications are being accepted by the Dept. of Economic & Community Development now through Friday, October 18

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is now accepting applications for the annual Governor's Award for Business Excellence (GABE). Since 1991, the award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service professions.

"Each year, it is my honor to present the Governor's Award for Business Excellence to some of the extraordinary Maine businesses doing their part to make our state the best place to work, live, and raise a family," said Governor Janet Mills. "I encourage all eligible Maine businesses to apply for this year's awards, which celebrate innovation, rural revitalization, Maine's heritage industries, and climate leadership."

"The Governor's Award for Business Excellence is one of Maine's most prestigious business recognition awards and I encourage all eligible Maine businesses to apply for this honor," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. "I look forward to joining with the Governor to highlight the important contributions of the business community to Maine's economy."

In 2023, award winners Elmet Technologies, Compotech, Main Eco Homes, and TimberHP were recognized as models for economic success. This year, the awards seek to celebrate Maine businesses that consistently strive for excellence.

The 2024 Governor's Award for Business Excellence categories are:

The Innovation Award , which celebrates and recognizes business excellence through entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Rural Revitalization Award , which recognizes contributions to the revitalization and growth of Maine's rural regions.

The Heritage Industry Award , which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector.

, which recognizes and celebrates business excellence in the agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, or marine sector. The Climate Leader Award, which recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change.

Applications for the GABE awards can be submitted through a new online portal on the DECD website.

Applications can be submitted through 11:59 PM ET Friday, October 18, 2024. Details about an award ceremony will be announced by the Governor's Office at a later date.