TECHnista, LLC to Establish National Training Center in Pittsylvania County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that TECHnista, LLC, an education consulting company specializing in curriculum development for K-12 programs in defense and advanced manufacturing industries, will invest $1,559,646 to establish its National Training and Technology Center in Pittsylvania County. The project will create 15 new jobs and support the implementation of a five-year federal contract with the U.S. Department of Defense’s office of Innovation Capability and Modernization. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.

“TECHnista’s training center in Pittsylvania County is a major victory for Southern Virginia and the Commonwealth at large,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia offers the location and world-class talent to catalyze growth for the company and develop the talent of the future for the advanced manufacturing and defense industries.”

“Virginia’s advantages for the advanced manufacturing industry are a major reason why TECHnista decided to locate in Pittsylvania County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This facility illustrates why the Danville area is such a strong location for manufacturers.”

"Our mission at TECHnista goes beyond building a successful business—we are committed to innovating K-12 education and strengthening local and national manufacturing workforce pipelines,” said Kelsey Robertson, TECHnista Founder and CEO. “We are excited to bring our K-12 manufacturing education solution to fruition in Pittsylvania County. We feel confident that this region’s commitment to growing small businesses will play a key role in our success. We are deeply honored to have been offered support from Pittsylvania County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Governor Youngkin. This award will serve as a catalyst to inspire the next generation of talent and create sustainable, high-quality jobs that will drive the region's future growth."

“Pittsylvania County continues to diversify its business community with the addition of TECHnista to the Ringgold East Industrial Park,” said Darrell Dalton, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “A woman-owned small business that already has a stake in the future of our county, TECHnista not only brings added revenue and high-paying jobs to the county, but more importantly, it gives our students the tools and knowledge they need to acquire skills demanded in tomorrow’s workplace. TECHnista provides our children and grandchildren another opportunity to remain local while obtaining a quality education and a path toward sustainable employment right here in Southern Virginia. We are thrilled to be part of TECHnista’s continued growth and future success.”

“TECHnista is a wonderful addition to the Dan River District, and I am pleased that they have decided to locate in the Ringgold East Industrial Park,” said Eddie Hite, supervisor of Dan River District. “The benefits of TECHnista are generational, as it will provide highly skilled, high paying jobs today as well as create products and services that align with the region’s emphasis on exposing our youth to future careers and job opportunities in the manufacturing sector. Already, TECHnista has developed the Advanced Manufacturing Academy program in Pittsylvania County and I’m sure this expansion will bring more quality educational programs to the region. I am also excited that TECHnista will provide added revenue to assist Pittsylvania County with offering the services and programs our residents need and want.”

“The Industrial Development Authority is delighted that Pittsylvania County and the Commonwealth have joined together to offer this unique business the incentives it needs to expand and grow,” said Dr. Joey Faucette, chair of the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority. “TECHnista brings new employment opportunities as well as a wealth of knowledge and expertise that benefits our youngest residents by providing a bridge between technology and K-12 education. At the same time, TECHnista’s expansion is yet another indication that economic growth and innovation remains robust in this region, and we are excited that they have decided to stay and grow in their home county.”

"TECHnista's decision to establish its National Training and Technology Center in Pittsylvania County is a game-changer for our region," said Senator Tammy Mulchi. "This $1.5 million investment will boost Southside's economy while supporting a crucial initiative to develop the next generation of defense manufacturing talent."

"We are very happy that TECHnista, LLC has chosen our region for its National Training and Technology Center,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “This is a great match, since the Dan River region has already placed an emphasis on advanced manufacturing training at the college and high school levels for several years and is currently offering training at the IALR for the U.S. Navy. Developing K-12 program materials that are specific to the defense and manufacturing industries aligns with the training resources here and can be mutually beneficial."

“The southern Virginia region's commitment to workforce development over the past decade has clearly borne fruit, with substantial progress in supporting the local school system, students, and employees,” said Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “It's only fitting that these efforts would give rise to an entrepreneurial venture with the potential to impact students nationwide. The owners of this venture have played a crucial role in expanding skills and fostering an appreciation for manufacturing, not just at the K-12 and community college levels, but also within the Department of Defense and its specialized training programs. It's truly meaningful to witness them establish a business aimed at contributing to national workforce solutions, especially in the Danville/Pittsylvania area, where they've already set a high standard of excellence. This new venture is a testament to their dedication and the region's growing reputation as a hub for workforce innovation.”

Founded in 2020, TECHnista, LLC is a privately-owned education consulting company that creates curriculum and content for K-12 programs specific to the defense and advanced manufacturing industries. This five-year middle school manufacturing initiative funded through ICAM’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program aims to attract students and impart to them the basic skills needed to succeed in advanced manufacturing careers. These skills will propel the next generation of defense manufacturing workers. The new facility in Pittsylvania County will serve as the NTTC for the Manufacturing and Engineering Education Reimagined for All program, creating curriculum, distributing consumable material, and providing support for MEERA regional centers across the United States. By 2029, the programs produced at the NTTC are expected to assist in training 110,000 students nationally per year.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pittsylvania County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. In addition to DoD’s IBAS Program funding, Governor Youngkin approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth's Opportunity Fund to assist Pittsylvania County with the project. TECHnista is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The company will lease-to-purchase a facility at 2311 Cane Creek Parkway, currently owned by the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority, located in the Ringgold East Industrial Park.

