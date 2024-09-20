Government to attend opening session of UN General Assembly in New York

SWEDEN, September 20 - On 22–30 September, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly is being highlighted in New York. In conjunction with the session, a high-level debate and several high-level meetings will convene, including the Summit of the Future. Sweden will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa and Minister for Health Care Acko Ankarberg Johansson.

Sweden’s focus for the high-level week will be on increasing global support to Ukraine, strengthening bilateral relations and promoting multilateral cooperation.

On Sunday 22 September, the Member States will gather to discuss fundamental future issues in the Summit of the Future, where a political declaration will be adopted.

Sweden has played a leading role in negotiations on the new Global Digital Compact, a global framework on digital cooperation that will be adopted at the Summit.

The General Assembly will also convene high-level plenary meetings on sea level rise and antimicrobial resistance.

The four Swedish ministers will be available for press conferences. Contact press secretaries for further information.