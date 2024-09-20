Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,662 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Applauds the House Passage of H.R. 4790, Advancing Critical Corporate Governance Reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness Executive Vice President Tom Quaadman released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the bill, H.R. 4790

"The U.S. Chamber has pushed for a balanced regulatory environment that will benefit investors and allow innovative start-ups and small businesses to have a pathway for growth. H.R. 4790 advances necessary corporate governance reforms to shareholder proposals, proxy advisors, and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory process. The legislation also draws due attention to the harmful impact the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive would have on the U.S. marketplace. We applaud the House of Representatives for passing these consequential corporate governance reforms, and we encourage the Senate to act."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Applauds the House Passage of H.R. 4790, Advancing Critical Corporate Governance Reforms

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more