U.S. Chamber Applauds the House Passage of H.R. 4790, Advancing Critical Corporate Governance Reforms

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness Executive Vice President Tom Quaadman released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the bill, H.R. 4790 .

"The U.S. Chamber has pushed for a balanced regulatory environment that will benefit investors and allow innovative start-ups and small businesses to have a pathway for growth. H.R. 4790 advances necessary corporate governance reforms to shareholder proposals, proxy advisors, and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory process. The legislation also draws due attention to the harmful impact the European Union’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive would have on the U.S. marketplace. We applaud the House of Representatives for passing these consequential corporate governance reforms, and we encourage the Senate to act."