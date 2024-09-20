SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES THE 2024 NEW PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

Security Today, providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Award.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Security Today , providing in-depth insights for a more secure tomorrow and a part of Converge360, a division of 1105 Media, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product of the Year Award Now in its 16th year, the award program is designed to showcase the best new products in the security industry. This year, more than 20 companies are being recognized under the program."It’s always inspiring to see the level of ingenuity and dedication that goes into the products submitted for the 'New Product of the Year' awards,” said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. “This year’s entries reflect the industry’s commitment to addressing emerging security challenges with creativity and precision. We are honored to celebrate these innovations that will undoubtedly shape the future of security."All winning products will be recognized on securitytoday.com marketing and promotions.The 2024 Award WinnersAccess Control – BiometricsScrambleFactor ReaderIdentivAccess Control Devices/PeripheralsFlexLockCyberLock, Inc.Access Control Devices/Peripherals – WirelessCyberLock NFC PadlockCyberLock, Inc.Access Control Software/ControllersMercury MP ControllersMercuryApplication SecurityCode SecureData TheoremArtificial IntelligenceVerkada AI-Powered SearchVerkadaCamera - NDAA CompliantAjax TurretCamAjax SystemsCloud Solutions and ServicesOnGuard CloudLenelS2Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutionsmobilesecurity.net security trailerStone SecurityEmergency Communication SystemsEagle Eye 911 Camera SharingEagle Eye NetworksEntry Security SystemsKeyPad TouchScreen JewellerAjax SystemsFire & Life SafetyFireProtect 2 RB (Heat/Smoke/CO) UL JewellerAjax SystemsHome AutomationSocket (type B) JewellerAjax SystemsIntrusion Detection and Prevention SolutionsMyShield NextEssence SmartCareLocks/Safes/HardwareSchlage Visual Indication SolutionsAllegionMobile AppsSystem Surveyor 2.0System SurveyorMonitoring SolutionsHALO AmplifyIPVideo, a Motorola Solutions CompanyNetwork SecurityVersa Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)Versa NetworksOutdoor Perimeter Protectionmobilesecurity.net security trailerStone SecurityPower Supply TechnologiesCirc1ATSAltronixProfessional ServicesOnSolve Intelligence ServicesOnSolveSensors and DetectorsHALO AmplifyIPVideo, a Motorola Solutions CompanyVideo AnalyticsVerkada AI-Powered SearchVerkadaVideo Management SystemsSecureGuard DashboardSpeco TechnologiesVideo Surveillance Cameras – AIGun Detection SystemBosch Security and Safety SystemsVideo Surveillance Cameras – HDi-PRO Corner Camerai-PROVideo Surveillance Data StorageAjax NVRAjax SystemsVideo Surveillance Hardware and AccessoriesIQ Lens™ SystemTheia TechnologiesWeapons DetectionEvolv Visual Gun Detection™Evolv TechnologyInformation on the 2025 Security Today New Product of the Year award program will be available on www.securitytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@Converge360.com.###For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.About Security TodaySecurity Today features news, insights, trends and product information in the security industry for security suppliers, end users and IT decision-makers. It is the only integrated magazine reaching the entire security market.

