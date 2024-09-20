Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,062 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,676 in the last 365 days.

Temporary Closure Planned on Interstate 90 Eastbound Exit 379 at Humboldt

For Immediate Release: 
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Contact: 
Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, a temporary closure is scheduled for the Interstate 90 eastbound exit 379 on-and off-ramps at Humboldt. The day-long closure is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. and will be reopened by 7 p.m.

Contractors will be removing the existing pavement and preparing for new concrete pavement later in the week. Traffic is advised to seek an alternate route prior to reaching the exit as there will not be a designated detour route in place during the closure.

The prime contractor on this $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2. For updates on major traffic changes for this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit379" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Temporary Closure Planned on Interstate 90 Eastbound Exit 379 at Humboldt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more