Temporary Closure Planned on Interstate 90 Eastbound Exit 379 at Humboldt

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Contact:

Matthew Glines, Project Engineer, 605-220-6798

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, a temporary closure is scheduled for the Interstate 90 eastbound exit 379 on-and off-ramps at Humboldt. The day-long closure is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. and will be reopened by 7 p.m.

Contractors will be removing the existing pavement and preparing for new concrete pavement later in the week. Traffic is advised to seek an alternate route prior to reaching the exit as there will not be a designated detour route in place during the closure.

The prime contractor on this $37.3 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date for this project is Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Find additional project information at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t2. For updates on major traffic changes for this project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I90Exit379" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-