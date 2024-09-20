Royalton Barracks / UPDATE: Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2004464

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Connery

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: September 19th, 2024 at approximately 1400 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 100/ Leland Jones Road, Granville .

NAME: “Horan” Last name unknown

AGE: Approximately 30-35 years old

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was contacted by a camper at a campsite in Granville, VT near Route 100 and Leland Jones Road. She advised she had not seen the camper at her neighboring site in approximately four days. She advised the man’s first name was “Horan”.

He was said to be in his early thirties with short curly hair, around 5ft 7 inches tall, wearing jeans and a light colored shirt. Troopers drove to his campsite and observed nothing suspicious. According to the caller, “Horan” intended to stay at this site for approximately a two week period. His van, said to be a red “90s style” van, unknown make or model, with oxidized paint, and a Maine License plate, was not present at the scene.

While this incident is not considered suspicious at this time, anyone who has seen a man, or the vehicle, matching the above descriptions should contact the Royalton State Police Barracks immediately.

UPDATE: The male has been located safely.

