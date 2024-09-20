Home Affairs offices to open on Saturdays from 21 September to 12 October 2024

To support our matriculants, Home Affairs offices will open on Saturdays from 21 September to 12 October 2024

The Department of Home Affairs is scheduled to open its offices for five hours a day on Saturdays from 21 September to 12 October 2024 for issuance of Temporary Identity Certificates, ID collection and applications services. Matriculants and learners will be prioritised during this period.

Offices will open from 08h00 to 13h00.

“This initiative is specifically aimed to enable matriculants to write their exams which is the first step towards economic empowerment of young people. We encourage matriculants who are waiting on their IDs, along with their parents, to make their way to the nearest Home Affairs or where they applied,” said Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber.

We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications, to seize this opportunity by visiting their Home Affairs office to collect these critical documents.

To support this drive, Deputy Minister Mr Njabulo Nzuza is scheduled to visit the Orlando Home Affairs in Soweto Office.

Members of the media are invited as follows;

Date: 21 September 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: 11902 Kumalo Main Road and Armitage Street Soweto

Media Enquiries:

Siya Qoza

Cell: 082 898 1657

Duwayne Esau

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 606 9702