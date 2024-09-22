International SOS and Iqarus Strengthen Their Presence in Australia

Further solidifying their commitment to supporting key government agencies across the Pacific International SOS and Iqarus will be at ICMM in Brisbane.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To further solidify their joint commitment to supporting key government agencies across the Pacific, International SOS , the world’s leading health and security services company, together with its subsidiary Iqarus , will be exhibiting at the 45th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine in Brisbane. The team will present on Contracted Solutions for Far Forward Operations as part of the international conference on Tuesday, 24th September.International SOS has a proven track record across the Pacific region, combining global expertise with a deep understanding of the unique medical requirements for humanitarian relief, military operations, and multilateral exercises. With pre-positioned medical supplies, operational experience across the Pacific region, and the ability to engage large-scale distributed workforces; International SOS integrates seamlessly with uniformed capability, offering agile solutions that adapt to domestic and expeditionary military requirements.International SOS also provides medical capability and health expertise to regional military and police forces across the Pacific, enhancing their operational effectiveness. Services in countries such as Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Kiribati, and Nauru include medical staffing, deployable clinics, medical supplies, and technical advice for the redevelopment of hospitals and health services in remote locations.In contested environments, International SOS, alongside Iqarus, deploys with active military forces on peacekeeping and operational missions, delivering comprehensive medical support in conflict and post-conflict areas. Iqarus, a leader in providing medical care and training in challenging environments, plays a crucial role in this partnership.Mission Enabling SupportThe collaboration between International SOS and Iqarus is built on a shared commitment to providing mission-enabling medical support, regardless of the complexity or environment. Their global experience ensures tailored solutions that are delivered on time and within budget, meeting the specific needs of their clients.Their expertise spans the entire operational care pathway:• Pre-deployment, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Medic Refresher, and Combat Medic Training• Pre-hospital Emergency Care• Far Forward Medical Care• CASEVAC and MEDEVAC• Damage Control Resuscitation and Surgery• Deployable Infrastructure• Recovery and Rehabilitation• Tactical and Strategic MEDEVACMaking a DifferenceInternational SOS and Iqarus are trusted partners to military forces, providing tailored solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and save lives. Their shared mission is to ensure that those who protect and serve are always supported by the highest standards of medical care.Meet Us at The 45th ICMM World Congress on Military MedicineInternational SOS and Iqarus will showcase their capabilities at the 45th ICMM World Congress on Military Medicine, from 23 to 27 September 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. Attendees are invited to visit booths 21 to 23 to learn more about how they are advancing medical support for military forces globally. This event is an excellent opportunity to engage with industry leaders and explore innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of military operations worldwide.Contact Information:Louise CarneMarketing & Communications ManagerLouise.Carne@Iqarus.com+971 56 206 7145ENDSAbout the International SOS Group of CompaniesThe International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group, headquartered in London & Singapore, is trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500. As well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, Clinics, and offices.To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com About IqarusIqarus is a world leader in delivering high standards of medical care and training in the world’s most challenging operating environments.We work with side-by-side governments, IGOs, INGOs, militaries and private companies to provide the medical support and training that enables them to accomplish their mission objectives with total focus and confidence.We rapidly develop and deliver innovative and scalable turnkey medical solutions, from individual medics to full-scale multi-disciplinary field hospitals, often in areas of high risk.Wherever the need is urgent or complex and regardless of location – Iqarus is ready to help.Visit www.iqarus.com to learn more.

