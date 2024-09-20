Luxury Villa "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°" Announces Gift Campaign for NARUTO Collaboration Room Guests

NARUTO collaboration room "Hokage Villa" "Gemaki"-style original character cards Dinner Breakfast Hinoki (Japanese cypress) bath

A framed set of 37 original "Gemaki"-style cards will be exclusively gifted to guests staying at the NARUTO collaboration room

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury villa "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°" has announced the "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival" campaign from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th, to celebrate the character's October 10th birthday. Guests staying in "Hokage Villa", the Naruto-themed collaboration room, will receive a complete set of 37 "Shinobi-Zato Original Character Cards" based on "Gemaki" ("Extreme Ninja Cards" from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations").

Visitors to the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, within which the villa is located, receive two of these "Gemaki"-style "Shinobi-Zato Original Character Cards" at random, making a complete set of 37 cards difficult to obtain.

During the campaign period, a framed set of 37 character cards will be specially gifted to guests staying at the "Hokage Villa", in addition to a variety of exclusive original merchandise that families, friends, and Naruto fans alike are sure to enjoy.

■ Overview: Gift Campaign

Duration: Saturday, September 28th - Sunday, November 10th, 2024

Content: During the campaign period, guests staying at the NARUTO collaboration room "Hokage Villa" will be gifted with a framed complete set of 37 "Gemaki"-style "Shinobi-Zato Original Character Cards" (one per group).

Details: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/en/

■ Overview: NARUTO Collaboration Room "Hokage Villa"

Hours: Check-in between 3:00 - 6:30 p.m., check-out by 11:00 a.m.

Capacity: Max 5 guests

Price: Starting from 93,000 yen (includes dinner, breakfast, service charge, tax)

* Price based on 4 guests in one room

Content: One of the villas at "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°" has been reimagined as a vacation home for the "Hokage" who watch over "Hidden Leaf Village", where Naruto Uzumaki resides. The original amenity set includes yukata, pouch, folding umbrella, face towel, and candy, all of which feature original designs exclusive to the facility.

[Perks]

- Entry tickets for each guest to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

- Minibar with original champagne, beer, soft drinks, etc.

[Campaign Perks, Sept 28 - Nov 10]

- Framed complete set of 37 "Gemaki"-style "Shinobi-Zato Original Character Cards"

* One per group of guests

[Facility Overview]

GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135° features 23 cocoon-like villas with a spectacular view of the sunrise and starry skies from the 5-meter-high skylights. Dining is supervised by Hal Yamashita, a master chef representing Japan with 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad. Cuisine is prepared with local ingredients from Awaji Island, a region known as "miketsukuni", an ancient treasure trove of culinary delights that traditionally supplied the Imperial Court with food.

[Dining]

Under the supervision of Chef Hal Yamashita, a "Food Advisor" for Hyogo Prefecture, guests can enjoy dishes prepared with local ingredients from Awaji Island, a region known as "miketsukuni", an ancient treasure trove of culinary delights that traditionally supplied the Imperial Court with food.

＜Dinner＞

Modern Japanese cuisine supervised by Chef Hal Yamashita, who owns 13 restaurants in Japan and abroad, including one in Tokyo Midtown. Chef Yamashita, who has been selected as a Master Chef for two consecutive World Gourmet Summits at which the world's top chefs gather, embodies “modern Japanese cuisine” that maximizes the life and breath of the ingredients.

Ingredients include Awaji beef, of which only about 200 cows are harvested annually, Yura sea urchin, which can only be served at its freshest, and sukiyaki with plenty of vegetables such as Awaji Island onions and tomatoes, among other seasonal menu choices.

*Ingredients may vary depending on the season.

＜Breakfast>

Breakfast begins with the Grand Chariot “Morning Start Meal” with grilled Setouchi fish and the famous Awaji Dashi Rolled Egg, served with freshly cooked Awaji Island rice.

[Bath]

All rooms are equipped with hinoki (Japanese cypress) baths for a soothing fresh scent.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.