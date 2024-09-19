Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister in the Prime Minister Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Attend the 79th UNGA in New York, 19 to 28 September 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 19 to 28 September 2024.

Minister Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore’s national statements at the Summit of the Future (SOTF) on 23 September 2024 and the General Debate of the UNGA on 28 September 2024. Minister Balakrishnan will also participate in the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and deliver a statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group (3G).

Minister Balakrishnan will also host several high-level events, including the 17th 3G Ministerial Meeting, a Ministerial lunch for the Caribbean Community Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), and a reception for the Forum of Small States (FOSS). In addition, Minister Balakrishnan will deposit Singapore’s instrument of ratification of the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

Minister Maliki will represent Singapore at several SOTF events and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Meeting. Minister Maliki will also officiate the launch of a report on “Small States and the Future of Multilateralism”, which is a joint collaboration between the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and New York-based think tank the International Peace Institute (IPI). The report captures the priorities and challenges for the UN and the multilateral system, viewed through the lens of small States.

Both Ministers will have a series of bilateral meetings with UN officials, foreign counterparts and US interlocutors based in New York.

19 SEPTEMBER 2024