[Macao-Hengqin Investment Promotion through Collaborative Efforts] Macao and Hengqin Economic and Trade Departments, and Macau Association of Banks Jointly Engage in Investment Promotion in Beijing Connecting with 15 Companies from the Zhongguancun…

MACAU, September 20 - In mid-September, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao Special Administrative Region, the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and representatives from the Macau Association of Banks traveled to Beijing to strengthen localised promotion, attract projects, and continue to drive industrial development in Macao and Hengqin. In addition to visiting listed and key enterprises, the Macao-Hengqin investment promotion team co-hosted the “Macao-Hengqin Industry Matching & Exchange Conference for Zhongguancun Enterprises” with the Zhongguancun Listed Companies Association, engaging in in-depth exchanges and interactions with 15 companies. The overall feedback was positive, with over half of the companies expressing plans to establish operations in Macao and Hengqin.

Macao-Hengqin 's External Investment Promotion Efforts

Building on a strong start in attracting key investments in the Greater Bay Area, IPIM, along with the Co-operation Zone’s Economic Development Bureau, continues to target other provinces and cities in mainland China, actively expanding investment promotion efforts to help enterprises seize development opportunities from Macao-Hengqin's policy benefits. By participating in the “2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services”, IPIM and the Co-operation Zone’s Economic Development Bureau, for the first time in collaboration with the Zhongguancun Listed Companies Association, held the “Macao-Hengqin Industry Matching & Exchange Conference for Zhongguancun Enterprises” in Beijing on 12 September, inviting representatives from the Macau Association of Banks to jointly explore how Zhongguancun technology companies can utilise Macao and Hengqin to expand their businesses.

Companies participating in the conference expressed optimism about Macao-Hengqin’s business environment and advantages, stating that they are currently planning to open businesses in Macao and Hengqin and developing investment projects. Additionally, specialised and leading enterprises indicated plans to use the Macao-Hengqin platform to explore markets in the Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC). The conference also provided attendees with clearer insights into Macao-Hengqin’s latest developments.

Inviting More Leading Enterprises to Open Businesses in Macao-Hengqin and Expand into International Markets

During the event, Guo Weiqiong, Secretary-general of the Zhongguancun Listed Companies Association, Leong Wa Fong, IPIM Director, and Zhang Ge, Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone, spoke successively. They noted that in recent years, several leading technology companies have established a presence in Macao and Hengqin, successfully “going global” through Macao and actively expanding into overseas markets. They also encouraged Zhongguancun’s technology enterprises to choose Macao and take advantage of Macao-Hengqin’s platform to create a clustered development trend and expand into international markets.

Representatives from Macao-Hengqin economic and trade departments introduced the business environment and enterprise support policies and services of both regions, and invited two representatives from the Macau Association of Banks to share Macao’s financial location and platform advantages, as well as how to assist enterprises in going global through diversified business models and global services. They also discussed and provided information on the ideas and questions raised by enterprises on-site. Three listed companies expressed immediate interest in opening businesses in Macao and Hengqin, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions and new materials. During the visits, several other companies also indicated their intention to developing businesses in Macao and Hengqin. Additionally, a health-focused enterprise that has already established operations in Macao recognised Macao’s competitive advantage as an international metropolis and is considering increasing its investment in Macao to promote its brand overseas through the Macao platform.

Intensifying Investment Promotion with “Pro-Active Investment Promotion,” “Collaborative Investment Promotion,” And “Promoting Investment through Exhibitions”

IPIM is co-operating with and co-ordinating the relevant departments, chambers of commerce and associations in Macao and Hengqing, to strengthen the investment co-ordination between Macao and Hengqin. With “pro-active investment promotion”, “collaborative investment promotion” and “promoting investment through exhibitions”, IPIM aims to attract more investment projects that are in line with the industrial development direction in Macao and could contribute to Macao’s development, so as to inject new impetus for the appropriate diversification and sustainable development of Macao’s economy.