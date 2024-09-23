Swiss-Australian Electric Air Partnership to Revolutionize Aviation Transport in APAC Region

Smartflyer electric passenger plane flying over Rottnest Island in Western Australia Smartflyer Electric Aircraft flying above Uluru in Central Australia Smartflyer 4 seat electric aircraft exiting the hangar

Swiss-based electric aircraft manufacturer, Smartflyer, partners with FlyOnE, a leading electric aviation company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The Smartflyer aircraft is uniquely suited to address Australia's geographical aviation challenges” — Korum Ellis, FlyOnE CEO

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Switzerland-based electric aircraft manufacturer, Smartflyer , has recently announced a major partnership with FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation, a leading electric aviation company in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The two companies have signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 30 Smartflyer SF1 aircraft, marking a significant step towards the advancement of sustainable aviation in Australia and beyond.This announcement comes after the completion of FlyOnE's first retail investment offer via CSF platform Birchal , where the company raised significant retail investments at the share price of $3.00, giving the company a market capitalization of AUD$57 million.FlyOnE has established itself as a world-leading pioneer in electric aviation market deployment, with over 1700 electric air passenger movements and 1000 electric flights completed in its growing fleet of electric aircraft. The company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable travel aligns perfectly with Smartflyer's mission to revolutionize the aviation industry with a highly capable, versatile, everyday-use electric aircraft for passenger transport, logistics, private use and Pilot training.The Smartflyer SF1 will be capable of fully electric passenger and cargo missions, with range extension options of up to 800km or 5 hours of endurance, with mission-tailored powertrain configurations using the interchangeable energy module in the nose. These include Hybrid SAF range extension that can be connected by the Pilot in less than 15 minutes and even a Hydrogen Fuel Cell variant.These broad design characteristics meet emissions-free targets for short-range missions as well as catering to Australia's unique longer-range requirements and to reach between islands and remote areas where charge infrastructure is not readily available in all APAC regions.FlyOnE has established Australia's electric aircraft charge node network with 5 sites already active in 2 states and over 40 additional vertiport and runway sites with integrated renewable energy capture and storage in the pipeline to service the growing demand of electric aviation services on the sun-drenched continent.CEO and founder of FlyOnE, Korum Ellis stated "The Smartflyer aircraft is uniquely suited to address Australia's geographical aviation challenges, while still offering the lowest impact energy sources for our sustainable future. We're excited to bring this amazing aircraft to the APAC region to shape the future of air transport and aviation solutions for the growing low-altitude economy".The partnership between Smartflyer and FlyOnE is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable aviation solutions in the APAC region and the growth of the low-altitude economy. With the increasing concerns over climate change and the need for more environmentally friendly, economic transportation options, the demand for electric aircraft is on the rise. This collaboration between two industry leaders will accelerate the development of electric aviation technology and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable aviation future globally.According to Smartflyer CEO, Rolf Stuber, "We are excited to partner with FlyOnE, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable aviation industry. This collaboration will not only benefit our two companies but also contribute to the global efforts towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable travel." The 30 Smartflyer SF1 aircraft purchased by FlyOnE will be used for both commercial and private flights, integrating to FlyOnE's current Australian operations and servicing growing international segments of the business in the broader APAC region.The partnership between Smartflyer and FlyOnE is a significant milestone in the reach and growth of electric aviation in Australia and beyond. With their combined expertise and commitment to sustainability, the two companies are set to revolutionize air transport and low-altitude economics in the APAC region as we know it.

Australia's electric plane network is now flying

Legal Disclaimer:

