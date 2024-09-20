Global Metal and Minerals Market Outlook: $7,844.1 Billion Market Set to Grow with Rising Aluminum Use and Copper Demand

The metal and minerals market includes metals, which are lustrous and conductive elements, and minerals, which are naturally occurring inorganic substances
— the business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Market Model is the largest global database of market forecasts, covering over 10,000 markets. Forecasts are updated semi-annually based on economic, geopolitical, and sector-specific factors. The latest forecast, updated in July 2024, revises projections from February 2024.

In 2023, the global metal and minerals market was valued at $7,844.1 billion. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2023 to 2033. This growth is largely driven by the increasing use of aluminum for its lightweight and cost-effective properties, as well as the rising demand for copper across various industries.

The metal and minerals market includes metals, which are lustrous and conductive elements, and minerals, which are naturally occurring inorganic substances. In 2023, the market represented 7.5% of global GDP. Metals constituted the largest segment, accounting for 52.1% of the total market. China led the market, contributing 26.7% of the global total in 2023.

The market benefits from strong demand for metal products such as screws, nuts, bolts, and springs, driven by industries like precision machinery, automotive, electrical, construction, and aerospace. The large and growing populations in both developed and developing nations further support market expansion.

The forecast remains stable from February 2024, despite challenges such as high inflation, economic uncertainties, and supply chain disruptions affecting raw material prices. These factors were considered in the previous update, and the long-term outlook remains stable with anticipated price stabilization as supply chain pressures ease.
The Global Market Model Provides Insights On:

• Number of enterprises
• Number of employees
Explore detailed insights into the growth trajectory and trends of the global metal and minerals market with the Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

