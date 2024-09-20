MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 9, 2024, to Monday, September 16, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 9, 2024, through Monday, September 16, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 40 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 9, 2024

A Glock 17 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of T Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-139-000

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and an Anderson AM-15 .223/.556 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jamir Mekhi Harrison, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-139-054

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Shannon Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-139-367

Tuesday, September 10, 2024

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Paul Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-139-629

A 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-139-912

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-139-928

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-140-020

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 24-140-152

Thursday, September 12, 2024

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of R Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 33-year-old Ositadimma Prince Emegbusim, of Northwest, D.C., and 27-year-old Vincent Markell Hayes-Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-140-617

A Springfield Armory XD5 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Sean Woody, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-140-658

Friday, September 13, 2024

A Shadow Systems MR-920 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Queens Stroll Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Orlando Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-141-606

A Bersa Thunder Ultra Compact 9 9mm caliber handgun and a Beretta BU-Pico .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 55-year-old Troy Everette Johnson, of Cumming, GA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-141-627

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns were recovered in the intersection of 13th Street & Wallach Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Kenneth Massenburg, of Henrico, VA, and 24-year-old Tayshawn Allen Miles Mitchell, of North Chesterfield, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-141-744

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Cobra FS-380 .380 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCCN: 24-141-781

A Winchester 94 30-30 caliber rifle and a Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 3100 block of New Mexico Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-141-952

A Peote Spain C35 caliber pistol was recovered in the 1500 block of Delafield Place, Northwest. CCN: 24-142-002

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 48th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-142-046

A BB gun was recovered in the 2400 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Abdullah Lee Thomas, of New Carrollton, MD, for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 24-142-069

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Hawthorne Court, Northeast. CCN: 24-142-177

Sunday, September 15, 2024

A Ruger 10/22 Carbine .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4800 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-142-486

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-142-610

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Armani Marquel Jenkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-142-625

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-142-637

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-142-639

A Masterpiece Arms MPA-Grim Reaper 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Darwin Marquette Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unalwful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-142-648

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Anthony Jenkins, II, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-142-678

A QFI S.A. .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-142-712

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-142-821

Monday, September 16, 2024

An Anderson Arms AM-15 .223 caliber assault rifle, a Winchester 1300 12-gauge shotgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Triandous Upchurch, of Northeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Kenaz Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-143-167

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Demetrius Anthony Matthews, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 24-143-196

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of H R Drive, Southeast. CCN: 24-143-286

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Dante Gregory Gaino, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Destruction of Property, Wearing a Mask, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-143-393

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###