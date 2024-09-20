Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in a Northeast Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 12:57 a.m., the victim reported being parked in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at her. As the victim drove away, the suspect discharged the handgun in the direction of the victim. There were no injuries or property damage.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 31-year-old Daniel Griffin, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Prior Conviction).

CCN: 24079922

###

