SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen Offers Advanced Commercial Cleanup Solutions

The company’s commercial cleanup services are designed to address a wide range of needs from water and fire damage to mold remediation and storm damage.

SHAKOPEE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen, a leading provider of residential and commercial cleanup, repair, and construction services, is proud to announce its expanded range of advanced commercial cleanup solutions. With over 25 years of experience serving the Twin Cities area, SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen is equipped to handle any size disaster, from small residential water damage to large, complex commercial losses.

"Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction drives everything we do," said Ms. Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communications at SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen. "We understand that when a business experiences water, fire, or storm damage, every hour can mean lost revenue and productivity. That's why our team of highly-trained technicians is available 24/7 to respond quickly and minimize disruption."

SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen's commercial cleanup services include:

1. Commercial Water Damage Restoration: With 24/7 emergency water removal, flood damage cleanup, and storm damage repair, SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen ensures businesses can get back up and running as quickly as possible.

2. Commercial Fire Damage Restoration: Highly-trained fire and smoke restoration technicians provide soot removal and smoke odor control to mitigate commercial fire damage.

3. Commercial Mold Remediation: SERVPRO professionals assess and mitigate commercial mold problems using advanced air filtration technology and remediation techniques.

4. Commercial Storm Damage Cleanup: No job is too large for SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen's Disaster Recovery Team, which is prequalified to handle any size loss for small businesses, retail, restaurants, hospitals, universities, hotels, municipalities, and government property.

"We had a surprise heavy rainstorm that overloaded our sump pump and flooded our basement," said Paliya Mengkhampeng, a satisfied customer. "We called SERVPRO and they responded right away. They sent a 3-man team, Curtis and Wazzy, out the next day. And they were fantastic! They were very polite. They called ahead of time to announce their arrival. Then went to work immediately and quickly. I have nothing but high praise for these guys. SERVPRO has truly amazing and professional teams! Highly recommended!"

With over 60 IICRC certifications, 15 service vehicles, and a 19,000 square foot warehouse with secured climate-controlled storage, SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen has the experience and tools necessary to handle any disaster efficiently. As a Minnesota licensed General Contractor, the company can manage a job from start to finish, including repairs, so clients can get back to their lives as quickly as possible.

"Carlos and Gabe are a great team!" said Maggie Doody, another satisfied customer. "They are polite, friendly, and always had a smile. They explained what they were doing at each visit and what to expect going forward. Because of these two, I will highly recommend SERVPRO to others and also let my State Farm agent know that SERVPRO has served us right!"

SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen serves residents and businesses in Chaska, Chanhassen, and the surrounding areas. With a focus on exceptional customer service and active involvement in the communities they serve, the company continues to grow and provide top-notch cleanup, restoration, and construction services.

"Great experience! Very friendly and knowledgeable," said Megan Lakemacher, a happy client.

If you're in need of commercial cleanup services, don't hesitate to call +1 (952) 403-1050 or visit the company website. The team is available 24/7, including weekends and holidays, to help you recover from water-related disasters.

About SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen

SERVPRO of Chaska/Chanhassen has been proudly serving the communities for nearly three decades. Owned by Scott Clemente and his wife Liz, the company has grown from a small team to a thriving business, offering a wide range of cleanup, repair, and construction services. Available 24/7, SERVPRO is committed to providing fast, reliable, and professional restoration services to both residential and commercial clients.

For additional information, interview requests, or high-resolution images, please contact Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communications, at +1 (952) 403-1050 or via email at emcdermott (at) servpro-shakopee (dot) com.

